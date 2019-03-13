Chandigarh: Khizrabad residents allege miners uproot trees in panchayat land for illegal mining

The residents of Khizrabad village have alleged that illegal sand mining is going on unabated in their village and the district authorities have not taken any action against it.

The residents also alleged that the illegal miners have uprooted trees on panchayat land for carrying out illegal mining.

“On Monday, when I went to my fields, I saw that ten to twelve trees were lying uprooted on panchayat land. The trees were uprooted for making a temporary path, leading inside the fields, from where the miners dig up sand,” Khizrabad resident, Gurwinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline.

He added that 13 acres of shamlat land (common land in the village), where illegal mining took place.

He alleged that despite the issue being reported to the local police, no action has been taken yet.

Navin Bansal, another resident of Khizrabad village, told Newsline that they also saw a JCB machine parked in the fields and the people operating the machine were outsiders.

“They dug up the fields up to 40 to 50 feet over the last few months, despite our repeated requests to the district administration. Illegal mining continues in our village. We can not fight with these people as they could harm us,” Bansal said.

Sher Mohammad, who lodged complaints regarding same in the past, said the villagers informed the district mining department as well as Majri police about the illegal mining in their village.

“Two months ago, the mining officials sealed some crushers in the area as those crushers were operating illegally. Now the crushers have started operating again. We took up the issue of illegal sand mining, but to no avail,” Sher Mohammad rued.

Khizrabad village, which is located around 10 km from Mullanpur Garibdas, is one of the most affected villages due to illegal sand mining in Kharar Sub-Division.

There is no approved mining sites in the entire sub-division despite the fact that illegal miners have dug up fields up to 40 to 50 feet in Khizrabad and neighbouring villages.

Kharar DSP Deep Kamal said he was yet to receive any complaint from the residents.

He added that after receiving a complaint, he will inform the mining department, verify claims and take suitable action.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said she will check with the concerned officials.