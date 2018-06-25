Chandigarh’s Khijrabaad residents allege illegal mining back in their area, demand regular raids

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: June 25, 2018 2:13:28 am
The allegations came after Forest department officials were allegedly attacked and residents of Dulwan village caught four tipper trucks laden with sand Saturday. (Representational) The allegations came after Forest department officials were allegedly attacked and residents of Dulwan village caught four tipper trucks laden with sand Saturday. (Representational)
Alleging that illegal miners are back in the area, the residents of Khijrabaad village have demanded that mining department should conduct raids so that the mining mafia could be controlled.

The allegations came after Forest department officials were allegedly attacked and residents of Dulwan village caught four tipper trucks laden with sand Saturday.

Sher Mohammad, a resident of Khijrabaad told Chandigarh Newsline that they saw trucks being loaded with sand from the area near their village. He also added that illegal miners have started activities again in the shamlat land near the village. He also alleged that illegal mining was going in Mianpur Jhangar village which is around 2 km from their village.

Demanding that the mining mafia should be controlled, Guriwinder Singh, another resident of the village, said, “We want that the mining department to conduct regular raids in the area to control the mining mafia. There are spots where fresh marks of tyres of trucks could be seen. We did not see the mining officer conducting any checks in the area since long.”

However, Majri’s Block Level Officer, Uggar Singh said that they are carrying out checks in the area. He even denied that illegal mining has started in the area. He, however, said that if the villagers were saying then he will check on it.

