Chandigarh Kharar flyover: Construction work torments commuters at night

Hundreds of commuters face a tough time crossing Kharar at night due to traffic diversions. Due to the construction of Kharar flyover, the traffic has to be diverted from Kharar bus stand towards Landran. Many residents coming from outside are not aware of the route diversions and face problems.

The commuters coming from Ludhiana or Ropar side head towards Landran and then take a longer route to reach Chandigarh or to head towards Delhi. The commuters going towards Ludhiana and Ropar also take the same route through Landran to Kharar, as the roads are closed after 11 pm everyday due to the ongoing construction work.

Due to heavy rush of traffic, roads leading towards Landran witness long traffic jams on daily basis. Meanwhile, Not one individual from the traffic police, the UT Administration or the private company constructing the flyover is present near the flyover to guide the traffic.

“We have been told to put barricades at Arya College as it is a short cut. However, now, the road is closed so anyone who wants to go to Chandigarh or Mohali, will have to go towards Landran. We guide the commuters as well,” said a man guarding the barricades at Arya College.

Paramjeet Singh, an NRI travelling to Mohali, was stuck in traffic jam Thursday night due to the construction work of the flyover. He said that he was coming from Ludhiana with his family, when they were asked to go towards Landran. He added that him and his son were unaware of the route and faced problems in reaching their destination.

“There was a long traffic jam and we did not have any clue regarding the route. Some people, sitting near the barricades, asked us to go straight for Mohali. It took us nearly 30 minutes to reach Landran due to traffic jam and then 20 minutes from there to Mohali,” Paramjeet Singh said.

The project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) K L Sachdeva said building the service road for easy conveyance was the responsibility of the local bodies department and not NHAI. An official of Larsen and Turbo, the company constructing the flyover, said the traffic had to be diverted due to the flyover’s construction work and that there was no other option.