Chandigarh Kharar flyover: Locals protest, demand passages connecting the main road to villages

Residents of at least 10 villages held a protest and stopped the construction work of flyover at Kharar on Saturday.

The villagers said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has not provided any passage to the villages from the flyover and the village residents will now have to take a longer route to reach Kharar.

The protesting villagers demanded that roads leading to villages be connected to the flyover for convenient commute. They said that at present, such passages are being provided at long distances, which will cause inconvenience.

The sarpanch of Daun village, Ajmer Singh said that the residents of villages, Taroli, Badmajra, Raipur, Jhampur, Mnana, Husainpur, Thaska and Behlolpur, have been demanding that the flyover being constructed by the NHAI provide passage to the villages from the main road, in absence of which the villagers would suffer.

Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain persuaded the villagers and assured them that he would take up the issue with higher authorities.

The villagers concluded the protest after the assurance, however gave an ultimatum that they will hold protests again, in case their demand are not met.

