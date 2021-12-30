Chandigarh: Kejriwal to discuss mayoral candidate, hold victory march today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be in Chandigarh on Thursday to hold a victory march and also meet with his councillors over making of the mayor.

He will be here to convey his thanks to people of Chandigarh for their support to the AAP in the elections.

The victory march will begin at 12:30pm from Hotel Aroma in Sector 22 and then go around in the city.

After the march, Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with all 14 councillors of his party to discuss the party’s strategy for its mayoral candidate.

Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Raghav Chadha had said how three of its councillors were approached and offered Rs 50 to 57 lakh to support the BJP in Chandigarh.

However, the same was refuted by the BJP. AAP’s leaders and councillors are already in touch with several other councillors as well. Meanwhile, the BJP is also putting in efforts to make mayor, considering its poor performance in this election.

In the Municipal Corporation election results that were declared on December 27, the AAP won 14 seats, the BJP 12 and Congress eight. One seat was clinched by the Shiromani

Akali Dal.

Last General House meeting on Thursday

The last General House meeting of the outgoing councillors will be held on Thursday. All councillors are expected to attend the meeting before the new House comes into force from January 1.

The term of the current House is till December 31. The outgoing House will just have the powers to approve the previous meetings’ minutes and nothing else.

They will not be able to approve any agenda or issue of the ward. Since the code of conduct is in place, no new agenda or work can be approved or

taken up.