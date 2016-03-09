Chandigarh: Kashish Mittal, Danish Ashraf among 4 AGMUT officers shifted

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh Administration to relieve four Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officers with immediate effect, and transferred one officer to Chandigarh.

Vikram Dev Dutt (1993 batch), Kashish Mittal (2011 batch), Danish Ashraf (2011 batch) and Prince Dhawan (2012 batch) have been transferred from Chandigarh while K K Jindal (2000 batch) has been shifted to Chandigarh from Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Vikram Dev Dutt, who was holding charge of secretary personnel, environment & forests, science & technology, hospitality, public relations, urban planning, technical education and transport, has been appointed as administrator, Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Danish Ashraf, Kashish Mittal and Prince Dhawan have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Danish Ashraf was discharging duties of nodal officer (smart city); additional director, food & supplies; secretary, house allotment committee (lower); chief executive officer, Waqf Board; and member secretary, Pollution Control Board.

Kashish Mittal was holding posts of additional deputy commissioner; registrar, licensing authority; additional excise & taxation commissioner; additional labour commissioner; director, hospitality; joint chief electoral officer; and secretary, state transport authority. Prince Dhawan was given responsibilities of director, information technology; assistant estate officer; secretary, Red Cross Society; nodal officer, State Agriculture Marketing Board; and land acquisition officer.

AGMUT cadre continues to dominate

Officers of AGMUT cadre continue to outnumber their counterparts from Punjab and Haryana in the Chandigarh administration. With 2000-batch officer K K Jindal set to join Chandigarh, the number of UT cadre officers is eight while there are only four IAS officers from Punjab and two from Haryana serving in Chandigarh. According to norms, 60 per cent bureaucrats in Chandigarh have to come from Punjab and 40 per cent from Haryana. However, this is not being complied with.

