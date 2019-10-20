Chandigarh: Juvenile held for snatching in Manimajra, two others booked

Police on Saturday arrested a juvenile and identified his two associates, allegedly accused in a series of snatching incidents in Manimajra in the last five days. Following the arrest, the police recovered a purse, a mobile phone, one gold chain and a two-wheeler, which was used in executing three snatchings.

Advertising

The juvenile was apprehended by a team of Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of the Manimajra police station. He was sent to the Juvenile Home at Sector 25, while his two associates, who are also underage, are on the run.

During interrogation, the apprehended juvenile confessed about his involvement in three snatching cases, including the snatching outside Uppal Marbal Arc on October 14, wherein the victim, Shalini Modi, received severe injuries. Three other snatchings were committed by two of the juveniles on October 17.

A police officer said, “Three victim women included Shalini Modi, Madhu Gupta and Neha, who identified the apprehended juvenile. Two of the women Madhu Gupta and Neha also identified their snatched valuables, including cell phone, gold chain and some of the recovered currency.” Madhu Gupta’s purse and Neha’s gold chain were snatched on October 17.

Police said that the three accused had committed a series of crime for the first time. The apprehended juvenile was a school dropout, while one of the others was an addict. Three FIRs were registered at the Manimajra police station.