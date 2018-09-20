Chandigarh: Juvenile gets 20-year imprisonment for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl

After registering an FIR under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, police had arrested the accused on December 14. (Representational) After registering an FIR under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, police had arrested the accused on December 14. (Representational)

A Hisar court has sentenced a juvenile to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and killing a six-year-old girl from Uklana in Hisar district. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict, a 17-year old boy.

“Police ensured speedy trial of the case after submitting chargesheet in the court, in a very short span of time. All this resulted in severe punishment to the accused, besides justice to the victim and her family,” a state police spokesperson said.

The incident took place on December 8, 2017, when the boy kidnapped the girl from near her house. He took her to a secluded place, raped and murdered her. He had also inserted a wooden stick in the child’s body. When the child’s body was found near her house on December 9, 2017, her body parts were found brutalized and blood spilled all over the place.

The case had resulted in a public outrage when the Hisar civil hospital authorities, after autopsy, handed over the child’s body to her parents in the same blood-soaked cloth in which the police had brought the child to hospital.

After registering an FIR under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, police had arrested the accused on December 14. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the then Hisar SP Manisha Choudhary was constituted for investigation into the case.

It was the first-of-its-kind case in which the Haryana Police had got done narco-analysis test, polygraph and brain mapping test of the accused from FSL in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The case was decided in approximately nine months. The court had convicted the accused on September 12. The quantum of sentence had to be pronounced on September 18, but the convict appealed for leniency in award of punishment. After hearing the appeal, the court on Wednesday pronounced quantum of sentence and awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to the convict.

