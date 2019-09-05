Chandigarh: Justice Liberhan cheated of Rs 2.25 lakh in cyber fraud

Online fraudsters cheated retired Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Manmohan Singh Liberhan of Rs 2.25 lakh after obtaining his confidential bank details posing as employees of State Bank of India. Justice Liberhan also headed the Liberhan Ayodhya Commission for 17 years. He is a resident of Sector 9.

The fraud took place in July this year and an FIR was lodged on Wednesday. He has an account in the Punjab and Haryana High Court branch of SBI.

Police said the fraudsters called Liberhan saying the SBI is going to cancel his ATM card because his account was not linked to his Aadhaar card. On this, Justice Liberhan provided the caller all the relevant details about his account, including the ATM card number and password. The retired chief justice came to know about the fraud when he issued a cheque for the salary of his gardener. The cheque was dishonoured on July 3. Later, on enquiry, Justice Liberhan came to know that the fraudsters had withdrawn Rs 2.25 lakh from his account.

The victim immediately called the SBI representatives, who informed him that they are not making such calls to their customers. He filed a complaint at the police headquarters, Sector 9. A probe was marked to the cyber cell in Sector 17.

A cyber cell officer said, “We obtained the relevant details about the mobile number through which calls were made to Justice Liberhan. Two cell phones were used for making calls to the victim. Both the numbers were obtained on the identity of Jharkhand residents. Even the bank account in which Justice Liberhan’s money was transferred was opened on a fake identity.”

A source said, “A preliminary probe suggests online fraudsters behind this case can also be involved in more cheating cases because the mobile numbers used for calling Justice Liberhan were used in other cheating cases as well. Other complaints are not registered in Chandigarh.” A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Other judges at the receiving end

“Other retired justices, who received phishing calls, included Justice R K Nehru, Justice J C Verma, Justice Amarbir Singh Gill, Justice N K Kapoor, Justice R C Kathuria, Justice Mehtab Singh Gill, Justice Pritam Pal, Justice L N Mittal, Justice S D Anand, Justice Sham Sunder, Justice R P Nagrath,” the FIR states. A complaint with the Chandigarh Police was also made by Rohit J Kumar, superintendent of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Kumar states in his complaint that Rs 6,000 was already debited from the account of Justice Bakhshish Kaur.

Man cheats PNB Sec 26 branch of Rs 9.90 lakh, bank staff retrieve Rs 5.10 lakh, FIR lodged

A fraudster cheated Punjab National Bank’s Sector 26 branch of Rs 9.90 lakh. But the alertness of bank employees managed to save Rs 5.10 lakh. The fraud took place on July 5 this year. An FIR was registered on the statement of PNB chief manager Jagmohan Singh Sandhu at the Sector 26 police station on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police, Chief Manager Jagmohan Singh Sandhu said, “On July 16, our employee Anurag got a WhatsApp message from a man introducing himself as Karun Hoon, director of Chrisma Gold Wheels (P) Ltd, enquiring about rate of interest on FDR for Rs10 crore for five years. Accordingly, rates of interests were sent through WhatsApp by Anurag. Then a call from the same number was received by Anurag again and (the caller) enquired about fixed deposit and overdraft against FD. Anurag handed over the phone to me. The caller enquired about three FDRs for Rs 10 crore each with rate of interest on FD and also rate of interest on overdraft against FDR. Again Anurag received a call from the suspect and said that he has to remit Rs 9.90 lakh through RTGS from his above CC account but he is out of station and is sending details and one of the cheques through WhatsApp. He requested (Anurag) to send the RTGS and assured that the cheque will be sent to you later. Relying on the communication and keeping in view the status of the company, Ms Chrisma Gold Wheels (P) Ltd, the transaction was made. Later, Rajender, an employee of M/S Chrisma Gold Wheels (P) Ltd, visited the branch and informed (us) that they had not asked for any transaction from their account. After that, we immediately visited Axis Bank, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and requested them to freeze the amount in the account of the suspect. The account was opened in the name of M/s Counting Star.”

Police said due to their alertness, the PNB officials managed to save Rs 5.10 lakh out of Rs 9.90 lakh, which was credited from the account of Chrisma Gold Wheels Pvt Ltd in one of the accounts at Axis Bank. Police said the account, in which Rs 4.80 lakh was transferred from Axis Bank account, was opened in a Mumbai-based private bank. So far, it revealed the account was opened on a fake identity. Cyber cell is probing the matter. Chrisma Gold Wheels Pvt Ltd is availing cash credit (CC) limit of Rs 600 crore from Punjab National Bank and the company is one of the reliable customers of the bank.

Cyber cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “Investigation established that M/S Counting Star has its account with Axis Bank, Parkste Vikhroli West Mumbai. We communicated with Axis Bank in West Mumbai. The fraudster will be arrested shortly.”