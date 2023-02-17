Chandigarh junks pleas seeking to up retirement age of govt-aided college teachers

AS THE Chandigarh Administration has rejected all the representations of teachers from privately managed and government-aided colleges seeking to include their services under the Central Service Rules, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing more than 1,200 staff members from the government-aided colleges decided to take out a march towards Panjab University campus on the day of PU Senate meeting on February 19.

The administration has rejected all the representations seeking to increase the retirement age of teachers, non-teaching staff members from 58 years to 65 years on the pattern of government teachers.

On Thursday, the representations were rejected saying that the Panjab University is the competent authority to increase the age limit, not the administration. A letter was issued from the office of Director Higher Education, Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Chandigarh.

“After a series of protests in the last few weeks, in an emergency meeting today, the Joint Action Committee decided to march toward the Panjab University on February 19 and protest on that day of Senate meet. The representatives of JAC said that their motive is to make the senators aware of the issues and the problems faced by them. They highly condemned the delaying tactics of authorities, including the letter issued by the Chandigarh Administration which stated that the age of superannuation of teachers of privately managed government aided colleges is not decided by the administration. Moreover, they only provide financial help in the form of 95 per cent salary,” said Sumit Goklaney, an office-bearer of JAC.

Many JAC representatives said that aided colleges had always faced uncertainties, as they are never given a clear picture about the rules applicable to them.

They maintained that the staffers of aided colleges are facing many problems, including pending CAS promotions, allowances not granted as per Central pattern and revised pay scales are still not implemented for the non-teaching staff.

JAC has urged the authorities not to pass over their responsibilities, but resolve the issues with co-ordination and consultation with them.

In order to bring forth their issues, they will gather in huge numbers and will protest on Panjab University campus on February 19.