Chandigarh: Judicial magistrate killed, advocate hurt as Innova hits into pole near cricket stadium

CFSL team at the scene of crime near cricket stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) CFSL team at the scene of crime near cricket stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

A 30-YEAR-OLD judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) was killed while an advocate was injured after the Innova car they were travelling in hit into a signboard pole near the cricket stadium roundabout on the road dividing sectors 16 and 23 in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sahil Singla, 30, a JMIC posted at district court of Pathankot, while the injured advocate was identified as Pahulpreet Singh, 32.

The incident happened around 2.15 am, when Sahil, a resident of Sangrur, and Pahulpreet, a resident of Amritsar, were coming from Sector 43, Chandigarh, and heading to Sector 15.

Police said around 2.30 am information was received through the control room that an accident occurred near the cricket stadium chowk. A police team reached the spot and found the Innova car (PB 10 FK 0019) damaged. The injured had been shifted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, by then.

The police said Sahil’s wife Radhika Singla and Pahulpreet’s wife Prabhjot Kaur were coming in another car being driven by their driver. After the wives witnessed the accident, they rushed the victims to GMSH-16.

Sahil who suffered grievous head injuries was referred to PGI, where he succumbed to injuries. His body was kept at the mortuary of PGI for a postmortem, whereas Pahulpreet was taken by his family to Fortis Hospital, where he was under treatment for his leg fracture.

Around 10.30 on Friday morning, a CFSL team along with a police team reached the accident spot and picked up samples from the damaged car. The car had its air bags opened on the driver’s side while the front side of the car was badly damaged.

After the postmortem examination, Sahil’s body was handed over to the victim’s family.

SSP Nilambari Jagdale said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated. Statements had been recorded and facts were verified. The postmortem report was awaited to ascertain whether the victim was under the influence of liquor.

‘Loss not only to judiciary, but also to the Bar’

After learning about the death of JMIC Sahil Singla, the Bar Association of Pathankot observed two-minute silence in the court complex and suspended work. Rachpal Singh Thakur, former president of the Bar Association of Pathankot District Court, said, “It is a big loss not only to the judiciary but also to the Bar Association. JMIC Sahil Singla was a very learned, intelligent and polished person. He had very good knowledge of law and he used to decide cases on merit. He had maintained very good relations with the Bar Association as well.”

Many judicial officers of Pathankot and advocates of Bar Association went to Sangrur for Sahil’s cremation on Friday evening.

Had joined judiciary in 2016

Rachpal Singh Thakur said Sahil Singla’s first joining as JMIC was at Pathankot in 2016. His wife Radhika Singla is undergoing training of Civil Judge/JMIC at Pathankot District Court. Sahil is survived by his father Pardeep Singla, a businessman, mother and two sisters.

