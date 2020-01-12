Chandigarh: Join probe, HC tells doc who accused Asthana of implicating him

The accused doctor has appeared before the police for investigation purpose on more than 40 occasions, his counsel has told the court, adding that he is ready to disclose all the facts within his knowledge. The accused doctor has appeared before the police for investigation purpose on more than 40 occasions, his counsel has told the court, adding that he is ready to disclose all the facts within his knowledge.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Dr Mohit Dhawan, who has accused former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Chandigarh Police of implicating him in a criminal case on the basis of an NRI woman’s complaint, to appear before the police on Monday for the purpose of investigation in the FIR pending against him since 2018.

“It has been agreed that the investigating officer would give a questionnaire/additional questionnaire to the petitioner and he would give necessary response thereto in writing,” the court has said. Dhawan has been on anticipatory bail since April 2018 in the FIR got registered by a US woman in March 2018 alleging medical negligence.

In the case registered at the Sector 19 police station for cheating and fraud, the US woman has said that she had contacted a dental clinic in Sector 21 of the city for dental implant. As per the complaint, the crowns were implanted one day prior to her departure and on reaching the USA, the crowns fell. When she contacted a dentist in the USA, she was told that the implants were out of alignment with the lower jaw and will be useless. The complainant said she was cheated of more than US 10,000 and proper hotel accommodation as per the agreement was not provided to her.

The police have failed to complete the investigation in the matter since March 2018. The accused doctor has appeared before the police for investigation purpose on more than 40 occasions, his counsel has told the court, adding that he is ready to disclose all the facts within his knowledge. However, the police have argued that the accused has failed to comply with a December 2018 order directing him to supply certain documents to the police.

The Chandigarh Vigilance last week commenced a probe into the complaint filed by Dhawan alleging that he was falsely implicated in the case of medical negligence by the Chandigarh Police and Asthana under a pre-conceived conspiracy. Dhawan is also pursuing a case against two cops of Chandigarh Police before the Police Complaints Authority.

