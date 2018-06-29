Chandigarh: Jitender Yadav gets charge of excise department

Joshi, a 2003 batch IAS who had joined Chandigarh Administration in November 2015, was initially not given the charge of Excise and Taxation Commissioner which had kicked up a row. (Photo for representation purpose) Joshi, a 2003 batch IAS who had joined Chandigarh Administration in November 2015, was initially not given the charge of Excise and Taxation Commissioner which had kicked up a row. (Photo for representation purpose)

THE CHARGE of Excise and Taxation Commissioner has been taken away from UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi. It has now been given to Special Secretary Home Jitender Yadav. The charge has been traditionally with the Deputy Commissioner, a Haryana cadre IAS officer. But now with these orders, it goes to an AGMUT- Cadre officer.

On June 22, the UT Administrator, V P Singh Badnore, who is also Punjab Governor, had issued orders in which Joshi was divested of the said charge and it was assigned to Yadav. Yadav is managing director of CITCO and Director Tourism as well. Joshi, a 2003 batch IAS who had joined Chandigarh Administration in November 2015, was initially not given the charge of Excise and Taxation Commissioner which had kicked up a row. However, after the transfer of then UT Adviser Vijay Dev, he was given the charge on March 3, 2016.

However, Joshi continues to hold charge of departments of agriculture, food and supplies and consumer affairs, labour commissioner, estate officer, registrar cooperative societies, additional chief electoral officer, chairman wakf board, controller civil defence and agriculture census commissioner.

