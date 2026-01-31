Chandigarh’s January rainfall third highest in 14 years, 69% excess precipitation

The data highlights the sharp contrast between January 2026 and recent winters, particularly 2024 and 2025. (Express Photo)

Chandigarh recorded 63.6 mm of rainfall in January this year, logging 69 per cent excess precipitation and making it the third wettest January since 2013, according to the monthly weather report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

The city’s normal rainfall for the month is 37.6 mm, and the significantly higher actual rainfall placed January 2026 in the ‘excess rainfall’ category, the IMD said.

An analysis of IMD data for the last 14 years shows that only two January months since 2013 recorded higher rainfall than 2026 — January 2022 (207.7 mm) and January 2017 (137.0 mm). Several years during this period witnessed either deficient rainfall or near-dry conditions.