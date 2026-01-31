Chandigarh’s January rainfall third highest in 14 years, 69% excess precipitation

With normal being 37.6 mm, the higher actual showers — 63.6 mm — placed the month in the ‘excess rainfall’ category.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 07:46 PM IST
The data highlights the sharp contrast between January 2026 and recent winters, particularly 2024 and 2025. (Express Photo)
Chandigarh recorded 63.6 mm of rainfall in January this year, logging 69 per cent excess precipitation and making it the third wettest January since 2013, according to the monthly weather report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

The city’s normal rainfall for the month is 37.6 mm, and the significantly higher actual rainfall placed January 2026 in the ‘excess rainfall’ category, the IMD said.

An analysis of IMD data for the last 14 years shows that only two January months since 2013 recorded higher rainfall than 2026 — January 2022 (207.7 mm) and January 2017 (137.0 mm). Several years during this period witnessed either deficient rainfall or near-dry conditions.

The data highlights the sharp contrast between January 2026 and recent winters, particularly 2024 and 2025, when rainfall was negligible to deficient, as per IMD data.

IMD officials said the data reflects high inter-annual variability in winter rainfall, with several years recording sharp deficits and a few years seeing intense precipitation events linked to active western disturbances.

The IMD Chandigarh report noted that the highest maximum temperature during January 2026 touched 26.3 degrees Celsius on January 23, which was well above the average maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius for the month. This made January 2026 one of the warmer winter months in terms of daytime temperatures over the past decade.

At the same time, nights remained cold. The lowest minimum temperature dropped to 2.8 degrees Celsius on January 13, while the average minimum temperature for the month stood at 6.7 degrees Celsius, close to recent winter averages but above historic extremes recorded in earlier decades.

IMD attributed the excess rainfall largely to repeated western disturbances that affected north India during the month. As per officials the rainfall has helped improve soil moisture levels and groundwater recharge, offering relief after back-to-back dry winters.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

