Chandigarh: Jan Aushadhi Kendras at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 to start by next month

Jan Aushadhi Kendras at GMCH-32 and GMSh-16 are likely to be up and running from next month onwards, with the e-tendering process for the same almost having been completed.

On June 1, Chandigarh Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, had issued instructions for floating of e-tenders for running Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras were conceived by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with Central Pharma Public Sector undertakings to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through dedicated outlets.

The e-bidding process for GMCH-32 has already been completed and a letter of interest has been issued to the selected bidder. At GMSH-16, the e-bidding process is scheduled to be completed within a day or two. Accordingly, it is expected that Jan Aushadhi Kendras at both hospitals will becoem operational by next month, officials said.

To discourage any hindrance and to provide protection/encouragement to such kendras, especially during the initial phase, the director principal of GMCH-32 and DHS have been asked to proactively ensure that all possible wrinkles are ironed out in their respective hospitals so that good quality generic medicines are available at cheapest possible rates to the patients.

The places for medical shops at Civil Hospitals (Manimajra, Sector-45, and Sector-22) have been identified and will be repaired\renovated in the next 10 to 15 days. Simultaneously, an e-tender will be floated on the lines of Medical Shops in GMCH-32, with a specific clause in the tender document about the minimum discount to be passed on to the customers.

With several complaints received about rush at the sole medical shop in GMSH-16, it has also been decided to open more shops to provide medicines inside the hospital premises. Two spaces have been identified and the target is to have the shops operational by December 2022, after completing a fair and transparent e-tendering process. A fresh, e-tender for a canteen at GMSH-16 has also been floated.