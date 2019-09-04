Chandigarh: Jalandhar resident booked for stalking woman cafe manager

The accused was identified as Karan, the name which was disclosed to the victim by the accused himself. The name was mentioned on the true caller mobile app as well whenever the accused called the victim. The mobile number, through which the accused was making unnecessary calls to the victim, too, was issued to one Karan, a resident of Jalandhar.

The victim, working as a manager in the cafe for the last few months, is a resident of Zirakpur. Sources said the accused was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the cafe.

The accused visited the cafe for the first time on August 30 and obtained the victim’s mobile number from her. Sources said the victim shared her mobile number with Karan, who had arrived there as a customer. Thereafter, Karan started giving her unnecessary calls and started chasing her inside the Elante Mall. He would visit the mall every day and follow the victim wherever she went. Sources said once he chased the victim up to her house at Zirakpur. The victim also observed that the accused was stalking her on the Internet through different social networking sites.

A police officer said, “The victim came to Industrial Area police station and lodged a written complaint against Karan. We verified the contents of the complaint. An FIR was lodged. A woman cop interacted with the victim. A police party was dispatched for Jalandhar. Victim’s statement will be recorded before the magistrate once the accused is arrested.” A case under Section 354-D of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station.