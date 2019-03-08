Chandigarh: It is Women’s Day every day

In the walk of life, surrounded by countless external forces of family, friends, the larger society, the ultimate truth is the one you hear from inside you. The voice guides you, to break conventions, clichés, shackles, to step out and be your own person, against all odds. And this is what more and more women are doing. Irrespective of their social and economic backgrounds, they are emerging in every space, surrounding us in every sphere of life, as they create a better world for themselves, other women and the coming generations.

“I was raised in a house where there was never any ambiguity or doubt about equality. My first lessons in feminism came from my mother and her mother. Though they lived in small towns and were bound by tradition, I saw empowered women in them. My grandmother was the first woman farmer in an area where women rarely stepped out of the kitchen. My mother was a schoolteacher whose partnership with my father was truly exceptional. If she was cooking, he would be washing; if she was sewing, he would be gardening. She is an independent thinker and opinionated. Watching and absorbing all this, it came naturally to me to think of myself as an individual and not accept any roles based on gender,” reflects Anant Mann, who has practised architecture for close to 25 years.

Mann feels fortunate that she has had a chance to interact with hundreds of young women architects. “I have always felt young girls from small towns have fire in their belly and an intense desire to change things around them,’’ she says.

Moonstar Doad, an urban farmer and activist, feels patriarchy is pervasive in all fields, be it at work, where equal pay is a pipedream, or at home, with property rights being given exclusively to the sons in some families. The 36-year-old says it will take education and engagement at all levels from law and public policy to grassroots awareness, to change these age-old prejudices. “Women have been denied their rightful place, for far too long, and the only way to receive our due, is to step up and reclaim it. For me, the choice of working as a sustainability educator and farmer is a step in this direction,” says Doad.

Manjot Kaur, a visual and performance artist, talks about how coming from a traditional and middle-class background made her struggles more intense, as compared to women from urban and privileged backgrounds. But the rugged and tough journey, agrees the 35-year-old award-winning artist, has polished her edges and taught her to fight for herself. ‘’I am many times expected to play the traditional roles, with my travelling around the world, doing projects, dedicating myself to my art, living alone, creating performances using my body to be questioned and wondered about. But in all the strife, struggle, my mother is my backbone and all the women artists around me creating dialogues with their creativity are my inspiration,” says Kaur.

Madhulika Nagpal, the driving force behind Sampurn Agriventures’ Demo Farm and Farmer Training Centre, could not agree more. “Women in every strata of society are stepping out of the secure confines of their homes and participating in all walks of life. With the advancement in technology and communication, more and more women are self-reliant and confident. All of this is possible only when good education, safety, and health are given due importance. I believe the best gift a mother can give to her daughter is to help her become emotionally, physically and financially independent.”