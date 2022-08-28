scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Chandigarh is rated best UT in solar installation projects

UT receives first prize at 8th foundation day ceremony of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) at Cochin, Kerala.

The AREAS was formed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. (Representational)

CHANDIGARH has been rated the best among union territories in total solar power installation and received the first prize at the 8th foundation day ceremony of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) at Cochin, Kerala, on Saturday.

The award ceremony was attended by Debendra Dalai, Secretary Science & Technology and Renewable Energy and CEO, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), along with Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, Project Director, CREST.

The CREST also received other awards including the second highest renewable energy installed capacity, the second highest renewable energy capacity addition during 2021-22, the second highest solar power capacity addition during 2021-22 and the second highest number of solar street lights installed as on March 31.

More from Chandigarh

These prizes were distributed by Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:55:49 am
