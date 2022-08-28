Chandigarh is rated best UT in solar installation projects

CHANDIGARH has been rated the best among union territories in total solar power installation and received the first prize at the 8th foundation day ceremony of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) at Cochin, Kerala, on Saturday.

The award ceremony was attended by Debendra Dalai, Secretary Science & Technology and Renewable Energy and CEO, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), along with Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, Project Director, CREST.

The AREAS was formed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The CREST also received other awards including the second highest renewable energy installed capacity, the second highest renewable energy capacity addition during 2021-22, the second highest solar power capacity addition during 2021-22 and the second highest number of solar street lights installed as on March 31.

These prizes were distributed by Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.