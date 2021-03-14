IRS officer honored for relief work

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 14, 2021 5:33:18 am
The Delhi Commission of women honoured various inspirational personalities along with Aman Preet , IRS (Joint Commissioner Income Tax, New Delhi), daughter of former Engineer in Chief Rachhpal Singh, Punjab, on International Women’s Day.
During lockdown, Aman was engaged with various NGOs in providing relief to the vulnerable sections of society.
