Sunday, March 14, 2021
IRS officer honored for relief work

Aman Preet , IRS (Joint Commissioner Income Tax, New Delhi), daughter of former Engineer in Chief Rachhpal Singh, Punjab, was honoured on International Women’s Day.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 14, 2021 5:33:18 am
During lockdown, Aman was engaged with various NGOs in providing relief to the vulnerable sections of society.

The Delhi Commission of women honoured various inspirational personalities along with Aman Preet , IRS (Joint Commissioner Income Tax, New Delhi), daughter of former Engineer in Chief Rachhpal Singh, Punjab, on International Women’s Day.

During lockdown, Aman was engaged with various NGOs in providing relief to the vulnerable sections of society.

