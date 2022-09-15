20 vehicles attached with 9 IPS officers consumed fuel worth Rs 1.09 crore in over 6 years: RTI reply

Policing the city is a fuel-consuming affair. At least 20 government vehicles, including SUVs and sedans, attached with at least nine IPS officers have consumed 2.45 lakh litre fuel worth Rs 1.09 crore (1,09,69,777.76) in the last six years and five months — from January 1, 2016 to July 15, 2022. The total consumed 2.45 lakh litre fuel, comprising 47,095 litre petrol and 1,98,231 litre diesel, reveals the reply to an RTI application filed by The Indian

Express.

According to the reply, two Toyota Innovas attached with SSP (UT) consumed the maximum fuel worth Rs 19.02 lakh (Rs 1.34 lakh for petrol, Rs 17.67 lakh for diseal), followed by SSP (headquarters) with whom one Toyota Innova and one Maruti Ciaz was attached, Rs 17.87 lakh (Rs 6.79 lakh for petrol and Rs 11.08 lakh for diesel), followed by Rs 17.34 lakh (Rs 6.42 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.91 lakh for diesel) consumed by the two Toyota Innovas of DGP (UT).

The figures were procured about the vehicles attached with the IPS officers, the quantity and cost of the consumption of fuel between January 1, 2016 and July 15, 2022. The information was received last month.

Fuel worth Rs 15.49 lakh was consumed by the vehicles attached with SP (Operations), fuel worth Rs 13.78 lakh was consumed by vehicles of SSP (security/traffic), fuel worth Rs 11.33 lakh was consumed by vehicles of DIG ((UT), fuel worth Rs 5.21 lakh was used in the vehicles of IG (UT) and fuel worth Rs 2.46 lakh was used in the vehicle of SP (city).

At least 20 vehicles, comprising 10 Toyota Innovas, two Honda Cities, four Maruti Ciaz, two Tata Hexas and two Mahindra Scorpios, are currently attached with the nine IPS officers, comprising one from Punjab Police cadre, one from Haryana Police cadre and seven from AGMUT police cadre from Delhi in Chandigarh.

IPS officers in Chandigarh Police come on three-year deputation from Delhi Police (AGMUT), Punjab Police and Haryana Police. Information related to the fuel consumption procured under the RTI also covers the predecessors of the current serving IPS officers in Chandigarh.

The information suggests in the fleet of vehicles of IPS officers many vehicles were changed in the last five years.

In 2016, the IG (UT) was using an Innova and Honda City but in 2022 he possessed one Ciaz and an Innova. Similarly, a Ciaz was also in the fleet of SSP (UT) in 2016-17 but later the Ciaz was replaced by the Innova. At least two Corollas had been attached with SSP (traffic/security) and SSP (headquarters) from 2016 to 2018 and later Innova replaced the Corollas.

“We maintained the record of fuel consumed by every government vehicle in the logbook of all the vehicles maintained at the Motor Transport Office (MTO) Section of the police department in Sector 26. The consumed fuel also includes the vehicles attached in the security/guard of the officers,” said a police officer attached with MTO section.

Chandigarh city has an area of 114 km. The Chandigarh Police headquarters are located in Sector 9. The Chandigarh

Police has 17 police stations and at least four independent units, including Operations Cell in Sector 26, District Crime Cell in Sector 24, and Crime Branch in Sector 11.