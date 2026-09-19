‘iPhone langar’ stopped in Chandigarh, authorities say it could lead to stampede

In his latest announcement, Rakesh Trehan claimed that he would distribute iPhone 17 and higher models as “prasad” in Chandigarh and Mohali on September 22. (Express file photo)

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Saturday directed the police to not allow the proposed ‘iPhone langar’ in Chandigarh on September 22, citing the risk of a large gathering that could lead to a stampede-like situation.

The event was announced on social media by Rakesh Trehan, who claims to be an Amritsar-based businessman. Trehan is known for making such announcements on social media under the name ‘Raja D King’. In his latest announcement, he claimed that he would distribute iPhone 17 and higher models as “prasad” in Chandigarh and Mohali on September 22.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “I have just asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, to stop him from doing this in Chandigarh. Such gatherings are not allowed. Last time too, he had announced a free petrol langar and it is risky as people can gather in thousands and there can be a stampede. Such iPhone langars will be banned in Chandigarh.”