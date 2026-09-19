‘iPhone langar’ stopped in Chandigarh, authorities say it could lead to stampede

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the organiser had not sought permission for any such event.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 08:35 PM IST
iPhone langar ChandigarhIn his latest announcement, Rakesh Trehan claimed that he would distribute iPhone 17 and higher models as “prasad” in Chandigarh and Mohali on September 22. (Express file photo)
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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Saturday directed the police to not allow the proposed ‘iPhone langar’ in Chandigarh on September 22, citing the risk of a large gathering that could lead to a stampede-like situation.

The event was announced on social media by Rakesh Trehan, who claims to be an Amritsar-based businessman. Trehan is known for making such announcements on social media under the name ‘Raja D King’. In his latest announcement, he claimed that he would distribute iPhone 17 and higher models as “prasad” in Chandigarh and Mohali on September 22.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “I have just asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, to stop him from doing this in Chandigarh. Such gatherings are not allowed. Last time too, he had announced a free petrol langar and it is risky as people can gather in thousands and there can be a stampede. Such iPhone langars will be banned in Chandigarh.”

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Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the organiser had not sought permission for any such event. “He has not applied for any permission. Holding any such gathering would amount to a violation of Section 163 of the BNSS,” Kaur said.

Violation of an order issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, which empowers magistrates to issue prohibitory orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger, is penalised under Section 223 of the BNS. The violator is liable for punishment based on the severity and impact of the disobedience.

According to legal experts, there are two categories of penalties. For basic disobedience, if the violation causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or the risk thereof, to any person lawfully employed, the offender faces simple imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both.

For aggravated disobedience (if the violation causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or incites a riot or affray), the offender faces imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

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Trehan, who repeatedly hogs the limelight by making such announcements on social media, claims to be a crypto-trader and says he is using his inherited wealth to make investments.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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