Chandigarh invokes ESMA, bans electricity dept union strike for 6 months

Adviser Dharam Pal termed the strike of UT Powermen Union of the Electricity Department illegal, while issuing the orders under Sub section 3 of the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1968 on Tuesday.

The order states, “under Sub section 3 of the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1968, the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh hereby prohibits strike in the employment of Engineering department (Electricity wing) UT, Chandigarh, by any of their employees for a period of six month with immediate effect.”

Sources said that the ESMA orders were issued with the consult of UT Administrator, who was satisfied that the prohibition of strike by the employees is in public interest and it is necessary to prohibit a strike. By end of the next month, the private firm Eminent will take over.

According to information, there are 14 sub stations of 66KV, 5 sub stations of 33KV in Chandigarh along with at least 2,500 11KV distribution electricity transformers in Chandigarh. 19 sub stations including 14 of 66KV and five of 33KV also deal in the redressal of complaints. Powermen posted in these sub stations used to monitor the distribution, transmission of the power supply. Almost all the powermen posted in these sub stations went on strike.

“Circuit breaker tripping can be a reason behind the power outage in Chandigarh. We are observing that the power supply was gone in many pockets of Chandigarh. To find out the exact reason, we have to manually inspect all the lines, which is a long process but we will follow it. We are yet to conclude how the power supply was disrupted. This aspect needs a thorough investigation,” UT Chief Engineer, CB Ojha, said.

Ojha along with his team members were on duty to rectify the multiple faults in the electricity lines till late night. Adviser Dharam Pal was himself monitoring the situation. Multiple meetings of the officers, field staff were taking place till late night.

Meanwhile, UT administration issued a detailed list of electricity department officers informing people to call them to lodge their electricity supply related complaints.