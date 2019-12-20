Chandigarh: International shooting range not feasible at Sarangpur says DRDO lab

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

The much talked about project of having an International shooting range which was supposed to be developed at Sarangpur has been found non-feasible in a study conducted by the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Following this, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore has now asked officials of the administration to look for and explore an alternative site for the shooting range. The project was the pet project of the Administrator. This issue was discussed in the meeting chaired by him at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9 on Thursday morning.

As the issue of width was taken up, TBRL was engaged to give its technical consultancy in the project following which they informed that the site is not feasible because the Punjab boundary of the Sarangpur village is within 275 metres of the range. TBRL then informed that as per international standards which need to be conformed with, the site is not suitable.

“For the range, there has to be no population within 275 metres. Thus, we will be looking for another place now,” UT Adviser Manoj Parida confirmed Chandigarh Newsline.

Officials have not yet zeroed in on other locations that have to be identified for the alternative place for the site.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore who is quite fond of shooting had directed the officers to build a ‘world class shooting range in Chandigarh’ which will also cater to the shooters of Punjab.

Since then the work for it began and the land at Sarangpur was identified. The shooting range is supposed to provide shooting facilities to budding shooters.

Meanwhile, the administration in the meeting also decided to remove all illegal vendors sitting in the Punjab and Haryana High Court complex.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App