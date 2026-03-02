Chandigarh International Marathon: Olbana Negasa Yadate and Meskerem Tesfaye Fikadu of Ethiopia emerge as maiden winners in full marathon event

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Olbana Negasa Yadate of Ethiopia and Meskerem Tesfaye Fikadu of Ethiopia emerged as the maiden winners in the full marathon event in the Chandigarh International Marathon conducted by the UT Sports Department on Sunday morning. Yadate clocked a timing of two hours and 17 minutes and 41 seconds while Fikadu clocked a timing of two hours and 31 minutes and 14 seconds to claim the title in men’s and women’s categories respectively.
In the men’s category, Aggrey Kiprotich Rono of Kenya claimed the second spot with a time of two hours 17 minutes and 41 seconds while Sylas Chebii of Ethiopia claimed the third spot with a timing of two hours 17 minutes and 42 seconds. In the women’s category, Ruth Chelangat Wakabu of Kenya claimed the second spot with a timing of two hours and 31.15 seconds while Rita Jelagat of Kenya claimed the third spot with a timing of two hours and 33.57 seconds. In full marathon, the winners in each category got a cash reward of Rs 7 lakh each while the second-placed and third-placed athletes got a cash award of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.
In the half-marathon event, Harmanjot Singh of India claimed the top spot in the men’s category with a timing of one hour two minutes and four seconds. Panchanan Bera of Kenya claimed the second spot with a timing of one hour two minutes and nine seconds while Kemboi Kevin Kiprono of Kenya claimed the third spot with a timing of one hour two minutes and 14 seconds. In the women’s section, Tsehay Desalegn from Ethiopia claimed the top spot with a timing of one hour 14 minutes and 38 seconds. The second spot was claimed by Iveen Chepkemoi of Kenya with a timing of one hour and 15 minutes and 42 seconds. The third spot was claimed by Munni Dev of India with a timing of one hour 15 minutes and 42 seconds. The winners in the half marathon event were given a cash award of Rs 4 lakh each while the second-placed and third-placed athletes were given a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh and 50,000 each.
In the 10-km run, Sahil Kapoor of India won the title while Gaurav Kasana of India came second. The third spot was claimed by Sawan of India. In the women’s event, Sonoya claimed the top spot while Senayit Ayele of Kenya claimed the second spot. The third spot was claimed by Anjali of India. The winner in this category got a cash award of Rs 2 lakh each while the second-placed and third-placed athletes got a cash award of Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each.
The total prize money of the marathon was Rs 1,00,16,000 and the prize money slabs for the full marathon were Rs 20,000 to Rs 7 lakh. In the half marathon, the prize money slabs were from Rs 15,000 to Rs 4 lakh while the prize money slab for the 10-km timed run was Rs 7,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Prizes were distributed across categories ranging from 18 years to 50-plus years categories and apart from age category awards, three overall winners in each competitive segment also received cash awards. Participants in the 5-km run also received medals and certificates in recognition of their participation.
The marathon was flagged off by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Others present during the flagging-off were Anita Kataria, wife of Kataria, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, Sanjay Tandon, member, national council of BJP, principal secretary to Governor, V P Singh, UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar. UT Secretary (Sports) Prerna Puri, UT Director (Sports) Saurabh Kumar Arora, UT Joint Director (Sports) Dr Mahender Singh and Tokyo and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gurjant Singh.
