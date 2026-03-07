Chandigarh enters global arbitration arena as CJI inaugurates international centre

In a significant milestone for India’s dispute resolution framework, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre (CIAC) as the city also hosted the first edition of India International Disputes Week 2026, a five-day global dialogue on cross-border dispute resolution.

Delivering the keynote address, the CJI said India must build a dispute resolution ecosystem that inspires global confidence as the country expands its role in international commerce.

Reflecting on his personal association with the city, he said returning to Chandigarh carried deep significance as he had begun his professional journey in the corridors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a young advocate before later serving as Advocate General and judge.

“Chandigarh is no ordinary backdrop. It is a city conceived with deliberation, designed with vision and structured with care. Institutions too do not arise by accident. They are imagined, built and sustained with foresight,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between city-building and dispute resolution institutions, he said arbitration centres must be built with the same discipline, neutrality and credibility.

Emphasising the importance of reliable dispute settlement for global commerce, he said investors increasingly ask a simple question before committing capital: where disputes will be resolved and whether the legal system will protect their interests.

“In mature economies, disputes are not signs of weakness. They are natural by-products of growth. What matters is whether disagreements are resolved with credibility and consistency,” he said.

Referring to the newly inaugurated arbitration centre, he said it must establish a reputation for neutrality, procedural integrity and efficiency.

“If the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre stands for neutrality beyond doubt and procedural integrity beyond reproach, it will contribute to India’s emergence as a dependable seat of international arbitration,” he said.

He noted that India’s arbitration ecosystem had evolved significantly over the past decade through legislative reforms and judicial discipline aimed at reducing delays and ensuring minimal court interference.

The CJI also highlighted the importance of mediation following the enactment of the Mediation Act, 2023, saying it allows disputes to be resolved while preserving commercial relationships.

“Mediation allows resolution without residue. Not every disagreement requires a judicial verdict; some require mutual understanding,” he said, adding that arbitration, mediation and litigation must function as complementary pillars of a modern dispute resolution architecture.

Earlier, welcoming delegates, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu described the launch of the arbitration centre as an important step in strengthening India’s arbitration ecosystem and positioning the region as a credible hub for international commercial dispute resolution.

He said the inaugural India International Disputes Week had been conceived as a global platform for dialogue on India’s emerging role in cross-border dispute resolution.

“As India moves towards becoming one of the world’s top three economies, commercial complexity will increase and so will disputes. The question is not whether disputes will arise, but whether India will be ready to lead in resolving them,” he said.

Providing details of the arbitration framework in Chandigarh, Nagu said the existing arbitration centre had evolved into a robust institutional mechanism with a large pool of experienced professionals, including former judges, advocates, technocrats and civil servants.

He said the centre currently conducts around 30 to 40 arbitration sittings daily, reflecting growing confidence among litigants and commercial entities in institutional arbitration.

The newly launched international arbitration centre will initially function from premises in Sector 17 and is expected to later move to a dedicated campus, with around 15 acres of land at Sarangpur earmarked for the project.

Others who spoke on the occasion included India’s attorney general R Venkataramani, who said Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre, should be seen as part of a broader national effort to build strong institutions for arbitration, mediation and conciliation, creating a new culture of justice. Dr Manuj Bhardwaj, senior advisor for India at the International law institute, Washington DC, who looked at the centre through the prism of economic paradigm

Dr Satinder S. Juss, a professor at Kings College, London, highlighted recent judicial and legislative reforms that had strengthened confidence in India’s arbitration regime.

Manpreet Monica Singh, the first elected Sikh woman judge in the US, said Indians made up for over 50

Rajeev Fokeer Sharma said members of the association had earlier met the CJI in Paris, where he invited them to participate in the Chandigarh conference.

Shwetha Bidhuri, director head of Singapore international arbitration centre, said India has consistently been SIAC’s top three users in arbitration.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra concluded the ceremony with a warm vote of thanks, expressing his appreciation for the young team of lawyers behind the week-long conference.