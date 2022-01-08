Chandigarh: Intensive testing of cops through RT-PCR

The UT Police has started intensive testing through RT-PCR of police personnel deputed at police headquarters, police stations and police posts. DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel was tested positive for COVID-19. He was put in home quarantine.

The testing of the police personnel deputed in VVIP security has already been made mandatory. Sources said that the staff members of DGP, SSP (UT), SSP (traffic), SP (city) and SSP (crime) were tested for COVID-19. Repeated instructions are being issued for maintaining social distance by doing routine policing.

The independent investigation wings, including cyber cell, crime branch, operation cell and district crime cell, were instructed to minimise the number of police personnel on the office premises. COVID-19 test of all the suspects arrested in connection with criminal activities has already been made mandatory.