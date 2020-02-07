Chandigarh: Integrated waste management project postponed, re-negotiations to take place

Dumping ground in Sector 23, Panchkula. (Photo Credit: Jaipal Singh) Dumping ground in Sector 23, Panchkula. (Photo Credit: Jaipal Singh)

Wait for the shifting of dumping ground seems to have extended further. In a meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Secretary of Haryana Keshni Anand Arora and a panel of various secretaries decided to re-open the negotiations with firm that had filled the tender for the integrated solid waste management project last year. The remediation and reclamation project of the dumping ground of Sector 23 was, however, given an approval in the meeting, which was attended by the Director of Urban Local Bodies.

According to documents accessed, the project of solid waste management which was supposed to begin at the Jhuriwala site, at a cost of Rs 65 crore, opened its first tender in the beginning of 2018 and received two bidders. The tender was first fixed with a Japan based firm but was cancelled later. The bid was then re-invited in late 2019 following which two firms again filled the tender. While one bid was found to be non-responsive, the other firm was then awarded the bid. Initially, the bid was quoted at Rs 2,727 per tonne of waste, negotiations were held and price for the same was brought down to Rs 2,219 per tonne.

“The negotiations can take place with-in a week once we receive notice for the same. I do not think there will be any delay in the project”, said Executive Officer Jarnail Singh.

Meanwhile, the approval for lifting up the legacy waste of the dumping ground of Sector 23 was given a go-ahead by the committee.

“In this project, we will dig up the old waste at the dumping site where-in the wet waste will be sent to the compost sites and the dry would be sent to the waste management plant. A beautiful, long park will be made at the current dumping ground,” said Jarnail.

The project of the mining of legacy waste of the city is being done as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) contract. The bid document for the project had been approved in March and the final approval of the same by the Committee of Secretaries on Infrastructure was given a go-ahead on Wednesday.

Even though the approval has come for the bio-remediation of the dumping ground, the project is intertwined with the setting up of the waste management plant at Jhuriwala and will only begin full swing once the same has come up, say officials.

“At present, the waste is not being processed and is being dumped at the dumpsite at Sector 23 which will soon be exhausted if the load is not reduced. The said project, must be implemented very soon, which will ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal of the garbage”, said Jarnail.

Meanwhile, the residents continue to wait for a solution to the foul smell that originates from the ground that falls right in the middle of several trans-ghaggar sectors. Despite promises of Panchkula and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, the mountain of garbage, not even 800 metres away from the city’s residential areas, continue to pose health problems to its people.

In December, after a visit by the National Green Tribunal, as many as six tube-wells of three sectors of the city that lie near the dumping ground were shut as the water was declared unfit for consumption by the Pollution Control Board.

