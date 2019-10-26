Chandigarh: Insurance firm told to pay Rs 4.79 lakh to man for rejecting medical claim

THE CONSUMER Forum of Chandigarh has directed an insurance fir and a third-party administrator (TPA) to refund Rs 4.79 lakh to a Chandigarh resident and to pay Rs 25,000 for rejecting his medical claim.

Kamal Brij Mohan Arora, of Chandigarh, also director of Kawal Construction Pvt Ltd, stated that he had purchased a group health insurance policy from Bharti Axa General Insurance for his employees for the period October 28, 2016 to October 27, 2017, on payment of a premium of Rs 90,000.

Arora also stated that he was also covered under the group insurance policy and was diagnosed with chronic plaque psoriasis in May, June 2017.

A Mumbai based skin specialist had thus advised him to get admitted in the hospital for cashless hospitalisation, while Paramount Health Service and Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd acknowledged that claim was payable in pre and post OPD and no such objection was raised for the indoor treatment.

Arora was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai for a day and the hospital had raised bill of Rs 4,79,740, which was submitted to Paramount health services. However, despite many reminders, the amount was not reimbursed to Arora, after which he moved the forum and filed a formal complaint.

Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Ltd in reply submitted that the complainant was the director and not an employee of Kawal Construction Pvt Ltd and therefore, not a consumer and hence was not covered under the policy.

It was further mentioned that the injection administered for chronic plaque psoriasis could have been done as an outdoor patient. The outdoor reimbursement was not admissible to the complainant or his employees. “The complainant with a view to couch the claim within the medical reimbursement cover made himself get admitted at Lilavati Hospital and then preferred the claim.”

The other party did not revert, hence it was proceeded ex-parte.

After hearing the arguments, the forum observed that the complainant’s claim had been wrongly repudiated. Thus the forum directed the insurance firm Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh, and Paramount Health Service and Insurance TPA, to reimburse the amount of Rs 4,79,740 to Arora along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of repudiation that is November 13, 2017 till realisation. The forum also directed them to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.