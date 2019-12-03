Chandigarh admin inspects PG accommodations, finds 25 students packed like sardines in 1 house

Sector 36 houses several educational institutes and students from outstation are kept as PGs by the house owners illegally, as per the administration. (Representational image) Sector 36 houses several educational institutes and students from outstation are kept as PGs by the house owners illegally, as per the administration. (Representational image)

OVER 25 students were packed like sardines at a house in Sector 36. They were staying as paying guests. This fact came to light during an inspection carried out by the Chandigarh Administration last week. On Monday, Chandigarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Mishra served notices on over a dozen house owners who were found flouting rules.

The inspection is on in other sectors as well. Sector 35 too is being checked. Sector 36 houses several educational institutes and students from outstation are kept as PGs by the house owners illegally, as per the administration. The inspection is being conducted following a tip-off that these houses are being used to run paying guest accommodation and students are living in unhygienic conditions. All have been asked to reply to the SDM concerned, else hefty charges of misuse will be imposed.

According to the notice served on the house owners, they have been told that their site is governed by the Chandigarh sale of site and building rules, 1960 Chandigarh leasehold of site and building rules, 1973 and the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act 1952. The Chandigarh Administration has laid the rules called Chandigarh estate rules 2007 and repealed the Chandigarh sale of site and building rules, 1960 and Chandigarh leasehold of sites and building rules, 1973.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that the aforesaid site is being used for the purpose other than for which it was allotted. The present use is as that in the first floor, three rooms were being used for paying accommodation by 8 girls and misuse area is approximately 480 per square feet. At second floor, four rooms were being used for paying accommodation by 10 girls and here misuse area is approximately 570 square feet (sic),” stated notice to one of the house owners.

It was specified that this amounts to breach of terms and conditions of sale/lease and is in contravention of the provisions contained in the Estate rules 2007 and Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952. “The undersigned by virtue of its power conferred upon under rule 10 of the Estate rules 2007 as amended in 2016, hereby direct the allottees /lessees and the occupiers of the site to remove the misuse forth with not later than two months for which misuse charges shall be levied upon at the rate mentioned of the area under misuse which shall be borne by the transferees and the occupiers for every month or part thereof for which the misuse occurs,” the notice stated.

According to the rates of misuse, for non-permitted trade in the commercial category, the rate of penalty is Rs 8 per square foot while in the industrial category it is Rs 10 per square foot. A few days ago, the issue was also raised in the General House with councillors raising questions “as to where will students go?”. To this, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had said that this was not under their purview and it was the estate office that was dealing with it.

