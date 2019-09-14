Chandigarh: Inspector Reena Yadav conferred UN medal

INSPECTOR REENA Yadav of Chandigarh Police was honoured by the United Nations with UN medal for commendable service in the world body’s mission in South Sudan, officials said on Friday. She was among five Indian women police officers who were honoured.

Inspector Yadav was selected for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, better known as UN Mission-2019, in April this year. She joined the Chandigarh Police as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1992. She has served in almost all the wings of the UT Police. Her latest posting was as SHO of Women Police Station in Sector 17 before going on the UN mission.

Other women officers who were conferred the UN medal are Gopika Jahagirdar, DSP, Maharashtra Police; Bharati Samantray, DSP in the MHA; Ragini Kumari, Inspector in the MHA; and Kamal Shekhawat, ASP, Rajasthan Police.

The Indian women police officers received the UN medal at a medal parade in the United Nations Mission in Juba, South Sudan, on Tuesday, a Home Ministry official said. The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan. The women officers are engaged in community policing, administrative, operational duties and capacity-building of the local authorities.