Chandigarh inspector brings laurels to the city

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon of the Chandigarh police has made the city and his department proud by winning the bronze medal in Men physique category at the America Amateur Olympia 2019 bodybuilding competition.

The competition was held at Las Vegas in US. A total of 539 athletes participated in this global competition.

On being asked about his achievement, Harinder Singh told Newsline that “It required a gruelling amount of handwork and consistency. Apart from my individual effort, it was also a result of the efforts of my family and the constant support of my department. This medal belongs to my family as well as my department. The DG of our department Mr Sanjay Beniwal was a personal support system for me. He had encouraged me to win this competition.”

Speaking about her husband’s routine, Paramjeet Sekhon, wife of Harinder Singh and also an Inspector in Chandigarh Police, said, “He used to wake up at 5:00 am every morning and would then do his cycling and workouts. Exactly at 9:00 AM he would be at his office.”

“His present post of SHO required a strong focus on the job and even in such a busy schedule he has managed to win a medal”, she added.

This is not the first time Harinder Sekhon has brought laurels to the city. He is a seven time winner of the Mr Chandigarh title. He was placed sixth at the Mr World 2014 competition.

He was the 1st runner-up in Jerai classic 2015. He also pocketed a bronze medal in Amateur Olympia Asia 2016. He has also represented his department at the World Police and Fire Games 2017 held at Los Angeles where he had bagged two gold and a bronze medals.