Chandigarh: Inquiry gives clean chit to two policemen accused of throwing man from rooftop

A fact-finding probe has given a clean chit to two policemen accused of throwing a civil engineer, Rohit Kumar, 25, from the roof during a raid on Diwali on November 7. The probe was conducted by ASP (south) Niharika Bhatt, who submitted the report to SSP, Chandigarh, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, last week. Two policemen were constable Manjeet Singh and Ajay Kumar attached with Sector 31 police station.

Rohit Kumar, an employee with a Jammu-based company, had come to Chandigarh to visit his maternal uncle, Arun Kumar, a day before Diwali. He was playing cards on the rooftop when a raid was conducted. He was a native of Nalanda in Bihar. Rohit fell off the roof of a double-storey building to the ground and declared brought dead in GMCH-32.

Other people, including three relatives of Rohit, managed to escape when the raid took place. The police had claimed that the raid was conducted following the information that people were indulging in gambling on rooftop of house number 256 at Hallomajra. After the death of Rohit, agitated mob attacked a police party which rushed to the spot after getting a call about Rohit’s death. The mob damaged a PCR Gypsy. An FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 31 police station.

A police officer requesting anonymity said, “The allegations of family members that two policemen had kicked Rohit, which resulted in his fall from the rooftop were not found to be genuine. In fact, as others, including Sikander, Sita Ram and Kamlesh, managed to escape from the rooftop, Rohit also attempted to escape by jumping from the roof. The boundary wall of the roof was very low and not cemented, and it brake down when Rohit was trying to jump. There was also no assault injury in the postmortem examination report.

The report is with SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who will take the final call. So far, there is no negligence on the part of two policemen. As there were allegations against the police personnel, a postmortem examination was conducted in the presence of SDM Arjun Sharma under Section 176 of CrPC.”

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “I will go through the probe report and then comment.” However, Sikander, one of the eyewitnesses of the incident and uncle of Rohit Kumar, said, “The entire incident took place before my eyes. One of the policemen had caught Rohit and he was forcibly trying to take away something from the pockets of Rohit. The policeman had also kicked him. As a result, he fell on the ground. There was no gambling going on. We were playing merely cards. We ran from the roof out of scare after seeing the policeman. Another policeman was standing on the ground floor.”

Sita Ram, another relative of Rohit, said, “I also escaped from the roof and the incident took place in my absence. Though my name was mentioned in the complaint filed in Sector 31 police station seeking probe, my statement was not recorded. Police teams visited the house and inspected the rooftop, where incident took place, thrice.”

Rohit’s uncle Arun Parsad said, “I am returning from Nalanda after the completion of last rituals of my nephew. I will reach Chandigarh tomorrow. If we do not get justice, I will approach the court.”