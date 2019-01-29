Chandigarh: Infrastructure incomplete, medical college not likely to start classes from this year

In April 2017, the state government approved setting up a medical college with 100 seats at a cost of Rs 374.8 crore. Despite the government’s attempts to start the session from this year, nothing seems to be moving on the ground. Infrastructure is not in place and posts of staff have not been sanctioned. Moreover, the medical college is yet to get the sanction from the Punjab Finance Commission.

The college-cum-hospital was to be run from the existing building of civil hospital in Phase VI. The 200-bedded civil hospital was also to be upgraded to 300-bedded hospital. The offices of Mohali Civil Surgeon and Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) were to be shifted out of the premises. The civil surgeon’s office was to be shifted to the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 while that of PHSC to Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, Punjab, Satish Chandra said that it would not be possible to start the first batch from this year as a lot of work remains unfinished.

He said that they were yet to complete the work for taking the approval for the vacancies of teachers and other posts which would be cleared by the state cabinet. He added that the college was yet to get approval from the state finance commission.

“The Medical Council of India shall also carry out an inspection next month. We have not been able to finish all these formalities, so it would not be possible to start classes from this year,” he added.

Asked about the infrastructure required for starting the medical college, Satish Chandra said that they had adequate building and the college would be started from the existing building in Phase VI.

Sources told Newsline that 40 per cent share of the total cost of the project which was to be released by the state government had not been released yet.

The college was to come up at 20.8 acres of land. Out of the total land, 9.81 acres were to be used for the civil hospital while 4.2 acres were to be used for the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare.