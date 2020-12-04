Chandigarh: Infection growing by 0.6% in UT

The UT has conducted 1,47,467 tests as of yet. (Representational)

THE UT on Thursday reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases in Chandigarh to 17,717. Two people also succumbed to virus, taking the total number of deaths to 284 in the district. The UT now has 981 active cases, after 173 people were discharged upon recovery on Thursday. As many as 173 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 76-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 30, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, who tested Covid-19 positive, expired at GMCH-32. A 74-year-old man, a resident of Dhanas, a case of hypertension, passed away at PGIMER. A 65-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 41, passed away due to head injury she sustained during a fall. The woman was also Covid-19 positive.

As per the latest available data, 15,027 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 5.5 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 6 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. The average growth rate is 0.6 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.6 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 92.9 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 93 have recovered from the virus. The UT has conducted 1,47,467 tests as of yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd