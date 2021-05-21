Chandigarh increases vaccine slots for 18+ beneficiaries from Friday

The Chandigarh district administration on Thursday revised its policy and decided to increase the total number of vaccine slots from 2000 to 3000 on Friday, and take it up to 4000 slots on Friday for beneficiaries in the 18 to 45 year category.

District officials said that the demand for vaccines had grown exponentially and everyone wanted to get the jabs at the earliest. The inoculation drive, hence, had been open for all people of the district instead of just targeting specific groups. The focus, however, was on getting physically-disabled people vaccinated at earliest.

Director of Health services, Dr Amandeep Kang, confirmed that from Friday more people can come and get their vaccines as the number of slots will be increased.

“The demand is such that if we open the slots ten days in advance also, they get immediately booked. As of now, we had 2000 daily slots in the 18-45 age category. This will be increased to 3000 from Friday and will go up to 4000 on Saturday. We expect to receive more doses soon,” Dr Kang said.

Asked if the UT was planning to vaccinate specific groups — like helpers, drivers, shopkeepers — who can be superspreaders, Dr Kang said, “We are opening the drive for everyone. Everyone who wants to get vaccinated can get the jabs.”

Sources said that the government was soon planning to introduce a feature to help people who do not know how to register on the portal or do not possess a smartphone to get vaccinated by reaching the centre.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “For physically challenged people, we will have a venue with pick up and drop facility. In fact, if there are more than 100 beneficiaries in the 45+ age category then they can invite us and we will hold camps for them at a place of their choosing. People above the age of 18, will have to come to our 50 government centres.”

Vaccination slots quickly filling up

Within just a few minutes of opening, all vaccination slots in the 18 to 44 years were booked, officials said. Till date, as many as 2,96,085 people have been vaccinated in UT Chandigarh. Of this, in the 60 plus category there are 70,506 people who have got their first doses and 33,033 who have got their second dose. In the 45 to 60 years category, there are 96,613 people who have got their first doses and 12,927 who have got their second doses.

In the category of 18 to 44 years, there are 9528 who have got the first doses and six who have got their second doses.

Documents one can use to register

Other than Aadhar card, one can use their driving license, PAN card, passport, pension passbook, NPR Smart card, Voter id while applying for a vaccination slot.