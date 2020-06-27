Chandigarh: In Special Lok Adalat at jail, 20 prisoners ordered to be released

Earlier, in a special Lok Adalat held in March, 19 prisoners were also ordered to be released. (Representational Image) Earlier, in a special Lok Adalat held in March, 19 prisoners were also ordered to be released. (Representational Image)

In a special Lok Adalat conducted for disposing of cases involving petty crimes, the DLSA (District Legal Services Authority) on Friday disposed of 38 cases and ordered the release of 20 prisoners.

On Friday, following the directions of the SLSA Executive Chairman, Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, a Lok Adalat was held in jail, during which 64 cases involving 36 prisoners were taken up.

Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said, “Among the 64 cases taken up today, 38 cases were decided and total 20 prisoners, who were not required in other cases, were ordered to be released.”

During the Lok Adalat, two prisoners claimed to be juvenile, who were then provided legal aid for raising the same before appropriate court.

The official added that during a committee meeting on Thursday, directions were issued to the concerned jail authorities to conduct a medical exam of the prisoners before releasing them. The committee added that they should not have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Earlier, in a special Lok Adalat held in March, 19 prisoners were also ordered to be released.

