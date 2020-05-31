Chandigarh: In sealed Dhanas colony, septic tanks threaten to overflow

Since there is no piped sewage system in the colony, and the same remains outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, the residents rely on private businesses to clean their tanks. (Express file photo) Since there is no piped sewage system in the colony, and the same remains outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, the residents rely on private businesses to clean their tanks. (Express file photo)

A rancid odour fills the air outside Kamal Kumar’s one room shanty in the sealed containment zone of Dhanas. Since the past week, the tempo driver’s dry pit toilet has been out of use, with the septic tanks beneath it filled to the brink and threatening to overflow. “Despite it being disgusting, the cleaning tank is not being permitted to come in as the colony is sealed. We are somehow managing,” says Kumar. He and his five family members have been using their neighbours’ toilet since the past week. About the odour around his house, Kumar says, “You get used to it. It is not that bad as long as you do not go close to the lid of the tank.”

Like Kumar, all houses in Kacchi colony, which has been sealed as a COVID-19 containment zone since May 21, have dry pit toilets instead of a sewage system with running water. In absence of a piped connection, residents depend on a few communal submersible pumps scattered across the colony for their daily need, and use the dry toilets.

“Depending on how large a family is, it takes between one to two months for the septic tanks beneath the toilets to fill up. Once they are full, we hire a Maloya resident to clean it. However, now, he is not allowed to bring his vacuuming tank inside and if it goes on like this, all the tanks will fill up and flood our streets,” says Deepak, another resident of the colony.

Since there is no piped sewage system in the colony, and the same remains outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, the residents rely on private businesses to clean their tanks. A resident of Maloya, who runs a vacuum-based septic tank cleaning business, Pashu Pal says he has been receiving regular calls from Dhanas and other peripheral neighbourhoods to empty the pit toilets. “My business has been affected as well. A lot of people from the containment areas, including residents of Nayagaon, used to rely on me to get their tanks cleaned, but of late I have not been hired by them since entry is prohibited,” says Pal. “It is a thankless job, but it pays the bills. Now, I do not have that either,” adds Pal, who used to earn around Rs 1,000 per visit to vaccum out sewage from septic tanks. The sewage extracted by him is then dumped into agricultural fields and used as manure.

If the sewage tanks do overflow, the already vulnerable containment zone, whose residents are facing an acute financial crisis in addition to the pandemic, will be exposed to a myriad of infectious diseases. “Then what is the point of all the quarantine measures. It is a punishment more than a safety measure,” says Deepak.

SDM Nazuk Kumar said that she will address the problem urgently. “Since they do not have a piped system, they have been depending on private parties to get it cleaned. However, under these unusual circumstances, we will ensure that the septic tanks are emptied on time,” says Kumar.

