Chandigarh: In murder case, witness allegedly threatened outside courtroom, granted protection

A witness in an attempt to murder case was granted immediate protection by the district court, after he alleged that he was threatened by unidentified persons outside the court room, following which he moved a plea in court. This is the second application received by the authorities under witness protection scheme. The witness was taken back to his residence from court under protection.

The 21-year-old youth, who came to court Thursday for testifying against the accused in an attempt to murder case, alleged of being threatened by more than a dozen unidentified persons standing outside the court room during trial. The youth, who is also a complainant in the case against the accused, pleaded that he was of the fear that if he were to give his statement against the accused persons present, he may be attacked by accomplices of the accused who threatened him outside the court room.

The complainant, thus, moved an application seeking for protection from the Court. The application was marked to the DA, who then further informed Chandigarh Police to provide protection to the witness.

“We have taken immediate steps towards the witness’s plea. The concerned police team of the case will submit a report of witness protection scheme to the committee headed by District and Sessions Judge. The committee will then decide if protection will be given to the complainant or not,” said Singh.

In June 2018, Chandigarh Police received a complaint from a resident of Manimajra, who stated that he was stabbed by the accused, Ashish and Vishal. At 3.45 pm,when he was heading to Sukhna Lake, the accused held him and threatened to kill him. They even stabbed him in his arm with a knife.

The victim raised an alarm after which the accused flee from the spot of incident. The accused were later arrested by the police after receiving a complaint. The accused are now facing trial under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, at the district courts. The cross examination of the complainant will be conducted Friday.