Chandigarh: In major reshuffle, those holding same dept for long moved out

On day 2 of the UT Administrator assuming office, there was a major reshuffle in the administration’s departments and those who had been holding the same department for a long time were shifted out and given the charge of other departments.

PCS Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who till now had been holding the charge of Director School Education, has been shifted and now, he will be the Chief General Manager of CITCO, Additional Secretary Health and Director AYUSH.

Brar had remained as the Director School Education since 2016 when he joined the UT Administration on deputation. PCS Palika Arora, who has recently joined, will be the Director School Education and Director Higher education in place of Brar.

Similarly, Rakesh Popli who had been holding the charge of Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner for quite long, has been divested of the charge and the same has been given to PCS Jagjit Singh.

Popli will now hold the charge of Secretary Chandigarh Housing Board and Director Hospitality.

Apart from being the Finance Secretary, Vijay Namdeorao Zade will also be the Home Secretary, Secretary Planning, Secretary of Excise and Taxation, Engineering, Labour and employment, Industries, Urban planning, estate, Cooperation, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Police, Law and Justice, Local Government and Water Resources, Treasury.

The Chief Conservator of Forests Debendra Dalai will be the Chairman of CITCO- Chandigarh Industrial Tourism Development Corporation, Secretary Tourism, Director and Secretary Science and Technology, Director and Secretary Environment and Forests.

Other than being the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Mandip Singh Brar will be the Secretary Transport, Estate Officer, Labour Commissioner, Director Agriculture, Registrar Cooperative societies, Chairman Wakf board, Commissioner Excise and taxation.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Anindita Mitra will also be holding the charge of CEO of the Chandigarh Smart City limited and Secretary Rural Development and Panchayats.

Yashpal Garg, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Housing Board, will now also be the Secretary Health, Secretary Hospitality and Secretary Medical Education and Research.

SS Gill who is the Secretary Education will also be Secretary Personnel, Secretary of House allotment committee, Public Relation, Vigilance, Printing and Stationery, Secretary Vigilance and Secretary Sports.

HCS Pradhuman Singh will hold the charge of Registering and Licensing Authority, apart from being the Director Transport cum ex-officio Joint Secretary Transport and Divisional Manager CTU.

HCS Satish Kumar Jain will be the Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation and Member Secretary Chandigarh Right to service commission.