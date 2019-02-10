Chandigarh: In district courts, pendency highest in past five years

Pendency of cases before the Chandigarh district court has risen to nearly 6,000 in a year, the highest figure in the past five years as per official data of Chandigarh district court.

The data shows that by end-2017, pendency of the civil and criminal cases was 40,830, and by end-2018, the figure reached 46,783.

The data reveals that 42,687 cases were instituted in 2018 and 36,734 of these were disposed of by the judicial and session trial courts, and a pendency of 5,953 cases was recorded by end-2018.

The maximum pendency, however, is reported to be of cases registered under Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act which is 13,813 by the end of 2018. The cases under NI Act are under trial at the civil judge courts.

In the additional district and sessions court, 844 criminal cases instituted in 2018 and 705 of these were disposed of, while 1,747 civil cases instituted in 2018 and 1,507 cases were disposed off by the year-end. At the sessions courts, the maximum 45 cases of NDPS were instituted in 2018, among which 27 were disposed of, however by the end of 2018, 251 cases under trial of NDPS were pending, followed 68 cases of rape.

On the other hand, in the JMIC courts, 41,549 criminal cases were instituted in 2018, of which 35,713 were disposed of, whereas in the courts of civil judge, 1,138 cases were instituted in 2018 and 1,021 disposed of.

There are 30 judicial officers in Chandigarh and since 2015, the number of pending cases had remained below 40,000.

Closing balance

2014 | 40,412

2015 | 36,322

2016 | 38,907

2017 | 40, 830

2018 | 46,783