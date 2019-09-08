Chandigarh: In a first, the Tailed Jay spotted at Sector 26’s Butterfly Park

THE TAILED Jay Butterfly was reportedly spotted for the first time in Chandigarh at the Sector 26 Butterfly Park. The butterfly was spotted by a Chandigarh-based butterfly enthusiastic, Kulbhushan Kanwar.

“Due to lots of changes in the butterfly park, we have been able to attract and breed many butterflies. With the introduction of artificial nectar in the shape of over-ripped fruits and artificial bed for mudpuddling many species, like Common Nawab, Black Rajah, Commander, Chestnut Tiger, Water Snow Flat, Fulvous Pied Flat and Virgrant, they now commonly seen in the park. Orange Oak leaf is also breeding in the park. These are documented from time-to-time on the Forest department’s Facebook page, Butterflies of Chandigarh”, said Kulbhushan Kawar.

The Tailed Jay, having wingspan of 85-100 mm, is a predominantly green and black colour tropical butterfly that belongs to the Swallowtail family. The butterfly is also called the green-spotted triangle, tailed green jay, or green triangle.

It is scientifically known as Graphium Agamemnon. In India it is found in Southern parts of India upto Gujarat, Uttarankhand to Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar islands. It is also found in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar and is on the wings from March to November.

The Sector 26 butterfly park is maintained by the UT Forest and Wildlife Department.