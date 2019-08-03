Chandigarh: Improper drainage system remains a problem in Sector 8

(Written by Pallavi Singhal)

Flooding has become a regular issue in Sector 8, considered to be a posh area. After every spell of rain, the corner near house no 532 gets inundated.

Owner of the house, HC Gera has been forced to make special arrangements in his home to accomodate the problem. He sleeps with wipers beside his bed to sweep off the water that comes in when it rains at night. He has also had to place logs under all his furniture to prevent it from getting spoiled. “The present drainage system is inadequate. This has been the case for the last 15 years but the authorities have paid no heed even after several complaints and visits. It feels like we are living in a colony rather than a developed sector of Panchkula,” he said furiously.

Gera has also put up one-feet barriers on each of his house to prevent the water from entering, but without any avail.

R P Malhotra, President of the Sector 8 RWA said that the water logging occurs because of the clogged drainage system and not due to heavy rainfall. Pointing out the fact that the public health staff only starts cleaning the road gullies when it starts pouring and then leaves the dug out mud and garbage on the roadsides thus enabling it to flow back into the road gullies when it rains, he said, ‘’They claim to have performed their duty without achieving its desired purpose. The drainage system was working wonderfully when laid. It is a problem of maintenance as all the drains are choked with mud and waste. Rainwater damages the roads as well” he fumed.

‘’This is a recurring issue. Something must be done about the issue. People get injured and slip due to the slush. I don’t know why the administration cannot resolve this. Matters like this need to be taken more seriously,” said Col HL Tandon (80), a resident of house no 612

K K Arora, 81, who lives in house no 596, stressed on the fact that the area had a significant population of old people. ‘’More than 50 per cent of the city’s population comprises of senior citizens. Some measures must definitely be taken to ensure our safety. Proper cleaning of the drainage system is all that is required, but the officials are too lazy,” he groused.

MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal blamed climate change for water logging. He said that it was due to an altered pattern of rainfall that rains now occur in a matter of minutes, resulting in water logging. The water drains within an hour he said, and added that a consultant had been appointed to to survey these problems. A pan Panchkula plan will be submitted soon, he said.