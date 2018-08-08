Chandigarh: Imposter appears in court for person charged and later acquitted, probe on

The inquiry in the matter has been marked to DSP South and DSP Central. (Representational Image) The inquiry in the matter has been marked to DSP South and DSP Central. (Representational Image)

ACTING ON the directions of the district court, the Chandigarh Police will investigate a complaint that an imposter appeared in court for a person charged and later acquitted in a case of kidnapping and outraging the modesty of a woman in 2007. According to the complaint, the accused might have even been out of the country during the entire period of the trial.

The inquiry in the matter has been marked to DSP South and DSP Central. The report has to be submitted in the court on August 24, the next date of the hearing. The application under Section 340 of the CrPc has been moved by Hirdey Pal Singh in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sanjiv Joshi.

The case goes back to April 1999, when four persons, Jasandeep Singh, Harkamal Deep Singh, Devinder Pal Singh and Sumeet Singh, were booked on the complaint of a woman who alleged that on the night intervening April 10 and April 11, 1999, the accused met her and her friend at Aroma and then took them for a car ride to Sector 11, where two more men were present.

They are alleged to have forcibly separated the two women in two cars after showing a revolver. Both cars went towards Rama Krishna Temple in Sector 18, where the victims somehow managed to escape, rushed to a police station and gave a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police team then arrested the four accused under sections relating to kidnapping, outraging modesty and under the Arms Act. The charges were framed in the court and later in 2007 the accused were acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused under sections 323, 366 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

In 2011, Hirdey Pal Singh, an advocate in the High Court, learnt that one of the accused, Jasandeep Singh, was out of the country during the trial period without the permission of court. Through RTI (Right To Information) Act, the applicant obtained the police file in the case as well as court documents.

According to the information obtained, Jasandeep Singh took exemptions from the court during the trial 12 times on medical grounds. For the rest of the hearings, someone else appeared for him in court, and signed on the appearance papers, as the records show different signatures on different dates.

According to Hirday Pal Singh’s application, the accused were acquitted on the grounds that the victim could not identify the accused in the court during her examination on March 3, 2003, and that this might have been because it was not the accused, but an impersonator who appeared in court at the time of the identification.

Hirday Pal Singh’s application alleges that Jassandeep was not in the country during the trial, but his passport details have yet to be investigated to ascertain this. DSP Pawan Kumar, PRO, Chandigarh Police, said that the DSP Central and DSP South are probing the records and documents of the case who will prepare a report, which will be submitted in the court.

