Chandigarh: Imported skimmed milk powder being used in spurious cheese, other products, say officials

Health dept seized 10 quintal spurious sweets from a godown at Ballomajra. (Express Archives) Health dept seized 10 quintal spurious sweets from a godown at Ballomajra. (Express Archives)

The Drug and Food Administration is struggling to crack down on the menace of imported skimmed milk which is being used by some people to prepare synthetic milk and spurious cheese. This came to light during the ongoing raids by the Food and Drug Administration with the help of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA).

During the chemical examination of the spurious cheese, it was found that the cheese was manufactured by mixing palm oil in skimmed milk powder and then mixing it with chemicals like sulphuric acid.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Kahan Singh Pannu, said that during the chemical investigation of the recovered spurious cheese and other milk products including ghee, it was found that skimmed milk was used in preparing those products.

“It is not allowed to use skimmed milk powder to prepare either cheese or ghee. Only big manufacturing units like Verka are allowed to use skimmed milk powder as they follow the proper process of making these products. As per norms, cheese and ghee could only be prepared by using milk of milch animals,” Pannu said.

He said that they also found that the spurious cheese was being sold for Rs 150 to Rs 170 at the marker whereas the actual price of the cheese must be between Rs 250 and Rs 270. Pannu added that during the investigation, it was found that the skimmed milk is imported from many European countries and it was of very low quality.

“We have complaints that these people buy the imported skimmed milk and after its expiry, they sell it by re-packaging it. Our investigation is in a very advanced stage at this point and we shall soon come out with our findings,” Pannu said.

On the manufacturing of spurious ghee, Pannu said that it came to their notice that palm oil is being mixed with the synthetic milk which is very injurious to health.

“Palm oil is being sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg. After manufacturing ghee, it is being sold at Rs 250 per kg but genuinely the ‘ghee’ should be sold at Rs 400 which includes the cost of buying milk,” Pannu added.

Asked whether milk could be tested at home, Pannu said that there is a kit which includes a strip and it could be used in testing the milk.

“The kit is available at the market. What all is needed to be done is, dip this strip in 50 ml water. If its colour changes then it is spurious or mixed with chemicals,” Pannu said.

The vice-president of PDFA, Mohali, Rajinder Singh, said that they received some complaints about some more people who are manufacturing the spurious milk and other milk products like cheese on the periphery of Mohali and Chandigarh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App