Chandigarh: Immigration firm owners arrested

THE UT police have arrested the owners of an immigration firm, Universal Travels, of Sector 47 for duping at least nine people of Rs 5.95 lakh, on the pretext of sending them to Tanzania on work visa.

The accused were identified as Tajinder Kumar, alias Gaurav (31) of Mohali, and Major Singh (41) of Amritsar. Police have recovered 27 passports including, three cash receipt books, one mobile, one office laptop, six cheque books of different banks and one cash swipe

machine.

Police said that Bhupinder Singh, Amar Singh, Mehar Singh, Baljit Singh, Narinder Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nirmal Singh, Mewa Lal and Harbhej Singh reported to police that the owners took Rs 85,000 from each of them, along with their passports, but neither did they provide the visa nor return the money and documents.

After taking the money from the complainants, they closed the office and fled. In this regard a team under DSP (South) Charanjit Singh and Inspector Ranjeet Singh was constituted. The team arrested both the owners from Amritsar.

They were remanded in two days police custody. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.