Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked for defrauding 15 people of Rs 2.29 crore

THE OWNER of a Sector 34 based immigration firm, AS Immigration Consultant, was booked for cheating at least 15 people of Rs 2.29 crore, on the pretext of sending their wards abroad on student visas, on Tuesday.

He also took possession of their passports, and original documents, including education degrees. The accused was identified as Arvinder Singh. Police said besides Arvinder Singh, there are seven other staff members from the office who are under the scanner.

Police said Arvinder and his employees have been absconding after shutting their office in Sector 34 since May 2. All the 15 victims are from Punjab.

They handed over money ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 20 lakh each to the accused, through different installments.

Police said that most of the victims came in contact with Arvinder through advertisements posted on Facebook and newspapers.

The FIR against was registered on the statement of Bhupinder Singh, a resident of village Kal Kalan in Moga.

In his complaint, Bhupinder Singh reported, “I want to send my daughter, Lovepreet Kaur, to Canada for higher studies. I came to know about the AS Immigration Consultant on Facebook and spoke to Arvinder on November 4, 2021. He told me to see him at his office in Sector 34.

We went there and he assured me about my daughter’s admission in a Canada-based institute and student visa. He charged different amounts at different times. Once, he even showed us the visa issued in the name of my daughter. I paid a total of Rs 20 lakh to Arvinder. On May 1, this year, he told me to collect the passport and visa of my daughter from his office in Sector 34.

“Next day, I went there and found the office locked. Arvinder’s phone was switched off. I found 14 other people there, who claimed that they were cheated by Arvinder”.

Sources said that 14 other victims met Bhupinder when the latter went to the office in Sector 34 to collect the passport and visa. Bhupinder and others filed a complaint against Arvinder Singh on the very next day at the police headquarters, Sector 9. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.