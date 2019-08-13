Chandigarh: Husband stabs 35-year-old woman in public, arrested

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed by her husband near Airport light point at Dakshin Marg on Monday. The victim identified as Neelam is admitted in GMCH-32 and her condition stated to be stable. The accused Lal Bahadur, 42, was later was nabbed by the passersby and arrested later. A paper cutter, which was used for the crime, was also recovered from the accused.

Police said Neelam was stabbed for multiple times in her stomach, face and neck. Doctors performed two surgeries on her body before shifting her to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A police officer said, “The couple has no child ten years after of their marriage. For last two months, Neelam started staying separately from her husband in Hallomajra. Accused Lal Bahadur was under impression that she is in an illicit relationship with someone else. The two works separately as labourers at phase-1, Industrial Area. Today morning when victim was going towards her work place, Lal Bahadur appeared from the rear side and stabbed her for multiple times. He tried to escape from the spot after committing the crime but people nabbed him. Someone informed the police control room. A PCR gypsy rushed the injured woman to GMCH-32.”

The couple is from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. Police claimed that Lal Bahadur has confessed his crime. He disclosed that he purchased the paper cutter one months back. Sheela, a distant relative of injured Neelam, lodged the complaint against Lal Bahadur in this connection. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station. Lal Bahadur will be produced in the court on Tuesday.