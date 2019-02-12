Chandigarh: Hurt in accident, award winning wrestler to be out of action for 3 months

BSF CONSTABLE Satyavan Singh, 36, a national-level award-winning wrestler, might not be able to show his prowess in the ring in near future as he has suffered backbone injuries and a hairline fracture on his hips, making him immovable for three months.

On Sunday morning, Satyavan Singh along with 12 BSF sportspersons was travelling on a mini-bus to take part in SBI green marathon, which was to start from Chandigarh Club. He met with an accident at Sector 17 light point. Twelve others suffered minor injuries and they were discharged after preliminary treatment. Satyavan Singh is still admitted to the male surgical ward of GMSH-16 and likely to be discharged after five days.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Satyavan Singh said, “Doctors advised me to take complete rest for next three months. I was told about the backbone injuries and a hairline fracture in both sides of hips. I was sitting in the backseat near a woman sportsperson when our bus lost control after being hit by a speeding car. Our bus overturned and I fell on my back and could hardly move. I was rushed to hospital on a stretcher while my other colleagues walked easily. I have been regularly participating in internal competitions of BSF.”

Satyavan Singh, a native of Purkhas village in Sonipat district, is a free-style national-level wrestler, who won bronze medal in National Wrestling Competition in the category of 85kg in 2004. Apart from bagging several medals in internal wrestling competitions of BSF, Satyavan Singh won a silver medal in All India Police Games-2015 held at Madhuban in Haryana. He joined BSF in sports quota in 2002.

Senior Medical Officer, GMSH-16, Dr Satbir Singh, said, “A hairline fracture takes time to heal. A patient with injuries in his back and hips should also be conscious of his movement.” Deputy Commandant, BSF, sports, Rajneesh Kalia, said, “We have decided to give Satyavan Singh further treatment at our BSF hospital in BSF Headquarters, Lakhnaur.

Dr Manjeet Singh, incharge of our hospital, is a specialist in orthopaedics and recently returned after completing his course in sports injury from Germany. Indeed, Satyavan Singh will not be able to come in the ring immediately. But we are sure he will fully recover within three months. We are making arrangements for his special diet.”

The white Skoda car, which hit the BSF mini-bus, was found registered on the residential address of Sector 33. The car was found abandoned near the accident site on Sunday. Sources said the accused driver was still absconding. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.