Chandigarh Housing Board: 161 apply to buy flats under expensive housing scheme

As many as 161 people expressed interest in the Chandigarh Housing board’s expensive housing scheme in Sector 53. (File) As many as 161 people expressed interest in the Chandigarh Housing board’s expensive housing scheme in Sector 53. (File)

As many as 161 people expressed interest in the Chandigarh Housing board’s expensive housing scheme in Sector 53. The housing board is planning to go ahead with the scheme and a final decision in this regard will be taken in the next board meeting.

However, the city’s realtors said that not many people are interested in the scheme because at half the price, they can get better flats and facilities towards the periphery of Chandigarh, near Zirakpur. The realtors further said that the scheme will not impact the realty prices in the city.

Chairman of the Chandigarh Property Consultants, Kamaljit Singh said, “As per the past pattern, flats under the housing board schemes are poorly designed and are of bad quality, and as per condition, there is a fixed time period within which the entire amount has to be paid. Flats towards the border of the city are available with better facilities. Most of the facilities there can be availed at the door step.” He added, “It will not impact property rates in the city much because there is lot of availability of flats around Chandigarh.”

The housing board had slashed the rates for flats under the scheme after they did not receive the expected response from buyers. However, even after slashing the prices and extending the date for application, the housing board has received a lukewarm response .

According to the revised rates for the flats, a three-bedroom high income group flat with a covered area of 147.007 sq mt (around 1582 sq ft) which was priced at Rs 1.80 crore, will now cost Rs 1.63 crore. Similarly, a two-bedroom middle income group flat of 124.153 sq mt area, which was to cost Rs 1.47 crore will now be priced at Rs 1.36 crore. A single-room low income group (LIG) flat that was to cost Rs 95 lakh will cost Rs 90 lakh, as per the revised rates. However, a two-room EWS flat of 45.126 sq mt, which was to cost Rs 50 lakh, will cost the same.

In its brochure, the housing board had specified that to apply for the scheme, the applicant must be a citizen of India or an overseas citizen of India and must have completed 18 years of age on the date of the opening of the scheme. Moreover, the applicant should be a bona fide resident of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on the date of opening of the scheme.

“However, this condition of eligibility regarding the applicant being a bona fide resident of the Union Territory, Chandigarh, on the date of opening of the scheme will not apply to serving defence personnel and pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces personnel, employees of the Government of India, Punjab government, Haryana government, Chandigarh Administration and their boards/corporations/undertakings, retired employees of Government of India, Punjab government, Haryana government and the Chandigarh Administration and their boards/corporations/undertakings,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.