Chandigarh Housing Board to provide units’ year of building, open bids on same day

In line with the UT resident’s demands, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will now provide the year of construction of each unit, besides opening the submitted bids on the same day .

“Now the e-bids submission will be allowed upto 10 am and the e-bids will be opened on the same day at 10:15 am, just after 15 minutes of the closing time. Further, the year of construction of each of the unit has been provided on the website of CHB,” read a statement issued by the CHB on Friday.

As per directions of UT Adviser, the CHB had invited suggestions from the public to improve its functioning and to simplify the bidding process by Chandigarh Housing Board.

Some of the citizens had suggested that presently the CHB allows submission of e-bids upto 6 pm and the same are opened at 10 am on the next day, however, there should not be a gap of 16-hours between closing and opening of e-bids. It was also said that since CHB is selling built-up units, the year of construction of the unit should be clearly mentioned.

Since April 2021, the CHB has conducted eight e-Tender programmes for sale of its built-up Residential Units (Free-Hold & Lease Hold) and built-up Commercial Units (Lease-Hold).

Now, the remaining built-up units will be sold through the next e-tenders that will start from August 20.